St. Pius boys, girls sweep Marist in regular season games







St. Pius X junior guard Troy Stephens (#14) defends Marist School senior shooting guard Chris Dick (#15) during the second period of the Dec. 6 basketball game at the St. Pius gymnasium. On offense Stephens scored 10 points to help his team defeat Marist 52-41. Photo By Michael Alexander

ATLANTA—The St. Pius X High School girls basketball team never relinquished a lead they held over Marist School from the end of the first period to the conclusion of their Dec. 6 game at the Pius gymnasium.

Guards Emma Drash and Mai Vy Madden and post player Kathryn McKenzie scored 13, 10 and eight points respectively to help lead St. Pius to a 43-26 victory. McKenzie also pulled down 12 rebounds.

Junior guard Abby Senay led all Marist players with 12 points.

The boys game between the Catholic rivals was more closely contested through most of the first two periods. At halftime St. Pius held a 33-22 lead. Through most of the second half, St. Pius continued to maintain a lead and in the end defeated Marist 52-41.

Pius senior guard Carson Seramur scored 12 points as his junior teammates Kennedy Willis and Troy Stephens added 10 points apiece. Point guard Matthew Gonzalo had seven assists.

Marist senior small forward David Sever led his team with 11 rebounds and senior point Whid Childs dished out five assists.

All four teams will be playing over the Christmas holidays. St. Pius will be hosting its annual Christmas Classic Tournament, which features 16 teams from eight states Dec. 28-30.

The Marist girls were to play in the Destin (Fla.) Holiday Classic Dec. 19-21. The Marist boys were to play in the Woodward Academy Holiday Tournament Dec. 19, the Lovett Classic on Dec. 20-21 and a post-Christmas tournament at Georgia College, Milledgeville, Dec. 27-29, hosted by Baldwin County High School.