Marietta
St. Joseph’s groups give tons of food to local families
Published December 22, 2016
MARIETTA—Seven tons of food were distributed to families in need for Thanksgiving meals, thanks to the St. Vincent de Paul and Knights of Columbus councils from St. Joseph Church, Marietta.
St. Vincent de Paul and the Knights of Columbus Council 4599 distributed 225 Thanksgiving food boxes with a ham, a bird and over 45 pounds of food to Cobb County families.
This is an annual event for the outreach ministries of St. Joseph Church. Through contributions from the church parishioners, the local organizations collected more than 14,000 pounds of food and meat.