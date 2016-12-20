Melkite parishioners honor their patron saint

Facebook

ATLANTA—The Atlanta Melkite parish held three days of celebration to mark the feast of its patron saint, St. John Chrysostom.

On Friday, Nov. 11, parish children were treated to an outdoor movie on a giant screen, with popcorn and soft drinks. The ceremony of Great Vespers was celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 12, with the veneration of the icon of St. John Chrysostom. A dinner dance that evening with Middle Eastern entertainment was held.

Sunday, Nov. 13, was the feast of the saint on the Byzantine calendar. During the service, Archimandrite John Azar recited the prayer for the blessing of icons. He dipped a brush in holy oil used in baptisms and mounted a wheeled ladder to anoint the recently commissioned Pantocrator icon of Christ in the church’s stained glass vaulted ceiling.