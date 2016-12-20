IHM packs gift boxes for impoverished children overseas

From left, eighth-graders Ellie Visser, Maia Hall and Holly Bollinger hold some of the “Boxes of Joy”prepared for children in need by students at Immaculate Heart of Mary School.

ATLANTA—Immaculate Heart of Mary School spread Christmas cheer this year to children in Haiti, the Dominican Republic and Guatemala. Students from kindergarten to eighth grade packed simple “Boxes of Joy” for children who may have never received a gift. The local campaign is part of nationwide effort organized by Cross Catholic Outreach, a Catholic nonprofit working in the developing countries. More than 260 boxes were sent.

“At IHM School, we focus on the four pillars of faith, knowledge, service and integrity. Through this service project, we can live our faith as disciples of Jesus in mission to the world,” said Carmen Graciaa, director of faith formation at the Atlanta Catholic school.