Cobb’s Catholic Coalition dedicates two new Habitat homes

MABLETON—Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory joined the Catholic churches of Cobb County and partners at the Northwest Metro Atlanta Habitat for Humanity, to dedicate two new Habitat homes Saturday, Nov. 19. The new Habitat homes are located in Mableton.

The ceremony began with a prayer led by Archbishop Gregory. With a paintbrush and holy water, he blessed each house. Archbishop Gregory said the new homes represent for the families a fresh start. The homes will serve as a foundation for the new homeowners and families as they grow in their lives in good ways, he said.

Six Catholic parishes in Cobb County, known as the Catholic Coalition, participate in the Habitat ministry. The coalition, which formed in 1992, includes these parishes: Marietta’s St. Ann, Holy Family, Transfiguration and St. Joseph, St. Catherine of Siena, Kennesaw, and St. Clare of Assisi, Acworth. Mike Christian, chair of the Catholic Coalition, said the organization has contributed $1.7 million to Habitat and contributed more than 100,000 volunteer hours. They have built 39 homes.