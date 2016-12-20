Atlanta
Christ the King students mark 30 years of support for outreach ministry
Published December 22, 2016
ATLANTA—Christ the King School celebrated its 30th year of service to the Midtown Assistance Center (MAC) through the annual seventh-grade food drive this November. The school provides the longest continuous support to the outreach ministry for the Basilica of the Sacred Heart, integrating Catholic social teaching and Gospel justice. Students collect food and work at MAC for the day and visit the Basilica. MAC is an interfaith organization providing emergency assistance to low-income working Atlantans. The school donations provide nourishment to those in need and help the students learn from this tradition of service.