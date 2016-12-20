Brother Laurin Hartzog, OCSO, of the Monastery of the Holy Spirit, dies

Facebook

CONYERS—Brother Laurin Hartzog, a monk of the Monastery of the Holy Spirit, died in the monastery infirmary on Friday, Dec. 16, after a long illness. He was 86 and had been in monastic life for 38 years. The Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated for him on Monday, Dec. 19, at Our Lady of the Holy Spirit Abbey.

Brother Laurin was born on July 29, 1930, in Bastrop, Louisiana, to Preston and Florine Alzier Hartzog.

Brother Laurin graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education from Southeastern Louisiana College in 1952 and in English from the St. Michael’s College of Santa Fe in 1958. He received a master’s degree in economics from St. Mary’s University of San Antonio in 1965. He completed additional studies at Northwestern State University, Natchitoches, Louisiana, and McNeese State University.

Prior to entering the Cistercian order, he was a religious with the Brothers of the Christian Schools (also known as the De La Salle Christian Brothers). His religious name was Brother Anthony Joseph. His interest in the Cistercians was encouraged by his uncle, Brother Raphael Robin, who was a monk to Our Lady of the Holy Spirit Monastery. (Brother Raphael died in 1995 at the Cistercian monastery in Snowmass, Colorado.)

Brother Laurin enjoyed crafts, especially creating wreaths for all occasions using flowers, leaves, fruits, pinecones and twigs.

He entered New Clairvaux Abbey in Vina, California, in 1978 and made his solemn profession in 1983. He changed his vow of stability to the Conyers monastery in 2003.

Brother Laurin is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Shirley Powell. He is survived by his sister, Phala Simmons of Alexandria, Louisiana, five nephews and three nieces.

Condolences and memorials may be sent to: Abbot Augustine Myslinski, Monastery of the Holy Spirit, 2625 Highway 212, SW, Conyers, GA 30094. Donations may be sent in Brother Laurin’s memory to the Monastery of the Holy Spirit.