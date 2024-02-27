Catholic Charities recognizes students’ service Published February 27, 2024

ATLANTA—Catholic Charities Atlanta (CCA) presented its second annual St. Thomas Aquinas Student Service Award to Hayden Parkinson of Queen of Angels School.

Christie Crane of CCA honored Parkinson Feb. 2 during a Mass at the school.

“It is said that to give of yourself without reward, compensation, or expectation is the most selfless act a person can do. Many give of their time, but few exemplify the meaning of true volunteerism and stewardship at such a young age,” Crane said in presenting the honor.

The award honors selflessness, humility, a caring heart and willingness to go the extra mile. Parkinson is a seventh-grade student at the Roswell school. She has spent 32 hours volunteering this school year, well above the school’s required six service hours. Parkinson, the daughter of Scott and Mary Parkinson, acts as a friend and mentor and is always seeking ways to be kind to classmates. Her teachers describe her as possessing a servant’s heart.

Other finalists for this year’s St. Thomas Aquinas Award were Valentina Alfonso-Perez, Ari Smart and Ethan Toovey, all eighth-grade students at St. John Neumann School in Lilburn.