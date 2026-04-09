Basilica to host Vigil for Peace

Photo by Jackie Holcombe Atlanta's Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus will host a Vigil for Peace Saturday, April 11.

ATLANTA—In response to Pope Leo XIV’s call for prayers for peace, the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in Atlanta will host a one-hour Vigil for Peace Saturday, April 11, at 6 p.m.

The basilica is located at 353 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, 30308. Parking will be available in the Truist Bank lot behind the basilica on Ralph McGill Boulevard, and will be validated.

Pope Leo invited the faithful to join him in a prayer vigil for peace at his Wednesday general audience address.

Expanding on the broader implications of the conflict, he warned of a global economic crisis marked by “great instability,” which the pope said risks fueling further hatred. He called on ordinary citizens to contact their political leaders to advocate for peace.