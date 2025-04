CNS photo/Reuters Pope Francis embraces a patient at St. Francis of Assisi Hospital in Rio de Janeiro July 24, 2013. The pope addressed a group of recovering drug addicts, offering them a message of compassion and hope as well as a call to self-determination.

Pope Francis has led the Catholic Church since 2013. As the first pope from the Western Hemisphere, his ministry focused on reaching people on the periphery, encouraging the faithful to embrace mission, supporting people in poverty and engaging in dialogue.

The Georgia Bulletin would like to hear from people about how Pope Francis shaped their faith life, especially those in the Archdiocese of Atlanta.