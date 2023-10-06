Dialogue on ‘Laudate Deum’ October 12

CNS photo/Lola Gomez The dome of St. Peter's Basilica can be seen in the background of this photograph taken in the Vatican Gardens Oct. 5. A panel of activists and a Nobel-prize winning physicist gathered in the gardens to offer insights on the importance of Pope Francis' latest exhortation on the climate crisis.

ATLANTA–The Office of Justice and Peace Ministries of the Archdiocese of Atlanta announces a dialogue on Pope Francis’ new apostolic exhortation, “Laudate Deum” (“Praise God”).

Bishop Joel M. Konzen, SM, and young people will discuss the exhortation and the pope’s plea that Catholics and those of other faiths recall their “spiritual motivations” for addressing climate crisis. The pope released “Laudate Deum” Oct. 4 as a follow-up to his 2015 encyclical “Laudato Si’, On Care for Our Common Home.” Its publication coincided with the feast of St. Francis of Assisi, patron of ecology.

The dialogue will be Thursday, Oct. 12 at 4 p.m. at St. Thomas More Church, 636 W Ponce de Leon Ave, Decatur. The event is a collaboration between the Aquinas Center at Candler School of Theology at Emory University and the archdiocese. Dr. Greg Hillis, executive director, Aquinas Center, will be the facilitator for the event.

Justice and Peace Ministries also announces presentation of the Faith and Sustainability Podcast. Join host Leonard Robinson weekly to explore how faith and sustainability connect. Guests appearing in each episode include environmental experts and influential members of different faith traditions to discuss ways to better care for our common home. Find the podcasts at archatl.com/laudato-si/faith-and-sustainability-podcast.

The dialogue event and podcasts are part of the ministry’s Laudato si’ Initiative.