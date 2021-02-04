Share Lenten resources, activities with The Georgia Bulletin

Facebook

ATLANTA—Parishes and ministries are invited to share Lenten events, both in person and virtual, with The Georgia Bulletin as Catholics continue to stay connected to their faith amid the pandemic.

Possible events include take-out fish fry dinners, reconciliation offerings, retreats and any other events with a Lenten focus. The newspaper will share them throughout the liturgical season in print and online.

Please send the event name, date, time, registration information (if any) and all other details to Staff Writer Samantha Smith at ssmith@georgiabulletin.org. Please include “Lent Events” in the subject of the email.