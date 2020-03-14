CNS photo/Christopher Aluka Berry, Reuters A eucharistic minister distributes Communion during Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Atlanta March 8. On March 13, Bishop Joel M. Konzen, SM, diocesan administrator, announced a dispensation from the obligation of attending Masses for the remaining weekends of March.

Smyrna Bishop Konzen grants dispensation from Masses By ANDREW NELSON, Staff Writer | Published March 13, 2020

UPDATES: For regular updates or advisories on COVID-19, go to archatl.com. Information in Spanish may be found at archatl.com/es/covid-19/. A list of canceled events may be found by visiting georgiabulletin.org under the “Blog” heading. For a list of Masses to be livestreamed, go to archatl.com/catholic-life/broadcast-or-livestreamed-mass

SMYRNA–Calling it a “grave cause” as a public health emergency, Bishop Joel M. Konzen, SM, diocesan administrator, Friday afternoon lifted the obligation to attend Sunday Mass for Catholics in the Archdiocese of Atlanta during the next three weekends.

Bishop Konzen said this decision–in light of COVID-19 preparations–was made with input from priests of the archdiocesan College of Consultors and senior staff.

The announcement followed the decision earlier on Friday, March 13 to close archdiocesan schools for two weeks.

“We all need to be present to those on the margins who may be fearful and vulnerable right now. The mission of the church continues, even if it looks a little different than before,” he wrote in a message to clergy and staff.

The dates for the dispensation are the weekends of March 14-15; 21-22; and 28-29.

Other archdioceses, including Seattle and Washington, recently announced they have suspended Masses in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Bishop Konzen said people who are ill should not attend Mass, but can participate from home by watching a televised Mass. He said Lenten penance services, which typically attract large crowds should be canceled, in addition to curtailing non-essential gatherings.

It would be wise to remind people in the high risk group that they should carefully consider attending any large group or public events at this time, he said.

Opportunities for adoration of the Blessed Sacrament and private prayer in churches should continue to be available, said Bishop Konzen.