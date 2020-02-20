Photo By Michael Alexander The Georgia Bulletin is your source for finding a list of parish missions in the Atlanta Archdiocese this Lent.

Atlanta Parish missions bring spiritual uplift during Lent By SAMANTHA SMITH, Staff Writer | Published February 20, 2020

ATLANTA—Those in need of spiritual renewal during the Lenten season are encouraged to attend a mission event at a parish in the Archdiocese of Atlanta.

Parish missions are typically held over the course of a few days and include a guest speaker who provides spiritual guidance on multiple topics of the faith. During Lent, these missions help to uplift Catholics during their spiritual journey.

“Faith grows when we invoke the Lord with confidence, bringing to Jesus who we are, with open hearts,” said Pope Francis.

The following is a list of parish missions in the Atlanta Archdiocese:

Thursdays of Lent, starting Feb. 27; 7-8:45 p.m. at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 1618 Ben King Road, Kennesaw. The Lenten Young Adult Coffeehouse will begin with adoration in the St. Joseph Chapel followed by coffee and presentation from inspiring speakers. Open to young adults, 18-39, married or single. Contact Lisa Fiamingo at lisaf@stcatherinercc.org.

March 1-3 at 6:35 p.m. each day at St. Anna Church, 1401 Alcovy St., Monroe. A simple meal will be served each evening at 6 p.m. Led by Dr. Marcellino D’Ambrosio. Themes for each night include personal prayer, keeping kids Catholic and the role of Christian marriage. Contact the church at st-annas.com or 770-267-7637.

March 3-4 at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 1350 Hearst Drive, NE, Atlanta. Father R. Joe Lingan, SJ, from the Ignatius House Jesuit Retreat Center will lead the mission. Contact Mark Dannenfelser at mdannenfelser@olachurch.org.

March 9-10 at 7 p.m. each day at the Cathedral of Christ the King, 2699 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. The theme is “Beloved and Broken and Made Whole” with Sister Joann Heinritz. Contact the church at cathedralctk.com or 404-233-2145.

March 9-11 from 7-8 p.m. each day at St. Jude the Apostle Church, 7171 Glenridge Drive, Sandy Springs. Featuring Joe Farris, a well-known speaker with more than 25 years in ministry. Contact the church at judeatl.com or 770-394-3896.

Saturday, March 21 from 8:30 a.m.-noon at All Saints Church, 2443 Mt. Vernon Road, Atlanta. Begins with Mass followed by presentations, Eucharistic prayer and a healing service. Led by Father Chris Alar, director of the Association of Marian Helpers. Topics include devotion of the Divine Mercy and meaning of the Mass. Includes a free will offering. Contact: Laura Leach at l.leach@allsaintsdunwoody.org or call 770-393-3255.

March 21-25 at St. Philip Benizi Church, 591 Flint River Road, Jonesboro. Presenters will be Father Jude Michael Krill, OFM Conv., from Holy Cross Church in Atlanta and Father Fabian Esteban Arrieta Botero, OFM Conv., from Colombia. Contact the church at stphilipbenizi.org or 770-478-0178.

March 22-24 from 7-8 p.m. each day at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 490 Arnold Mill Road, Woodstock. Led by Father Emmerich Vogt, OP, who will focus on the steps needed by sinners that give access to a life of grace. A social will follow the event on March 24. Contact the church at 770-516-0009.

March 28-31 at St. Oliver Plunkett Church, 3200 Brooks Drive, Snellville. The themes for this year’s mission are, “We Come to Share Our Story” and “Classic Stories of Lent from the Gospel of John.” The presenter will be Father Ed Shea, OFM. The English mission will be March 29-31 at 7 p.m. each day, and the Spanish mission will be March 28 at 7 p.m. and March 29 at 2 p.m. Contact the church at stolivers.com or 770-979-2500.