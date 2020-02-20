Atlanta More Lenten fish fry dinners announced By SAMANTHA SMITH, Staff Writer | Published February 20, 2020

ATLANTA—Ash Wednesday is Feb. 26, beginning the season of Lent. Here is a list of the many parish fish frys taking place on Fridays of Lent, excluding Good Friday on April 10.

Metro Atlanta

Cathedral of Christ the King, 2699 Peachtree Road, NE, Atlanta in Kenny Hall. Hosted by the Knights of Columbus.

When: Fridays of Lent, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Menu: Baked tilapia, fried cod, fish tacos, green beans, macaroni and cheese, roasted potatoes, honey butter carrots, kale salad and hush puppies.

Cost: $12 for adults (fish and two sides), $6 for children (fish tenders and one side).

Contact: cathedralctk.com/knights.

Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 2855 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta. Hosted by the IHM Men’s Group.

When: Fridays of Lent, 6-8 p.m.

Menu: Fried and broiled fish, fish tacos, cheese quesadillas, hush puppies, French fries, macaroni and cheese, rice and beans. Beer and wine available with additional donation.

Cost: $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, $5 for kids under 12 years of age, free for kids 4 and younger

Contact: ihmatlanta.org or call 404-636-1418.

Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 1350 Hearst Drive NE, Brookhaven.

When: Fridays of Lent, 6-7:30 p.m.

Cost: $10 per person, $35 per family, $5 for children under 10 and free for children 2 and younger.

Contact: olachurch.org or call 404-261-7181.

North of Atlanta

All Saints Church, 2443 Mount Vernon Road, Dunwoody. Hosted by the Knights of Columbus.

When: Fridays of Lent, 5-8 p.m.

Menu: Fried fish and shrimp, baked cod and salmon, hush puppies, French fries, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, clam chowder and tea. Sodas, beer and wine available for purchase. Eat in or take out.

Contact: parish office at 770-393-3255.

Good Shepherd Church, 3740 Holtzclaw Road, Cumming.

When: Fridays of Lent, 5-7 p.m.

Cost: $12 for adults, $8 for children 2-12, free for children 2 and younger.

Contact: gsrcc.net/avada/ or call 770-887-9861.

Holy Cross Church, 3773 Chamblee Tucker Road, Atlanta.

When: Fridays of Lent, 5:30-8 p.m.

Menu: Fried catfish, baked tilapia, fish tacos, shrimp and grits, green beans, French fries, macaroni and cheese, slaw and hushpuppies. Desserts include banana pudding, apple and peach cobbler. Dine in, carry out and drive thru services are available. There will be a new special weekly.

Cost: $9.75 for catfish or tilapia, $8 for fish tacos.

Contact: Bob Eichenberg at 404-643-1905.

Mary Our Queen Church, 6260 The Corners Parkway, NW, Peachtree Corners.

When: Fridays of Lent, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Contact: parish office at office@maryourqueen.com or 770-416-0002.

St. Andrew Church, 675 Riverside Drive, Roswell. Hosted by the Knights of Columbus, council #10632.

When: Fridays of Lent, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Menu: Fried or baked fish, pizza, vegetables, coleslaw, French fries, drinks and dessert. Each week will include a specialty dish from around the world.

Cost: $10 for adults, $6 for children, $30 for families.

Contact: standrewcatholic.org or call 770-641-9720.

St. Brendan the Navigator Church, 4633 Shiloh Road, Cumming. Hosted by the Knights of Columbus, council #12942.

When: Fridays of Lent, 5-8 p.m.

Menu: Fried or grilled fish, red potatoes, vegetables, coleslaw, fish sticks, grilled cheese sandwiches, French fries, sodas and dessert. Beer and wine available for additional price. Dine in, drive-thru and take out available.

Cost: $12 for adults, $6 for children 4-12.

Contact: Jerry Frasso at jerry.frasso@gmail.com or 770-851-4414.

St. Brigid Church, 3400 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek. Hosted by the Knights of Columbus, council #13204.

When: Fridays of Lent, 5-7 p.m.

Menu: Fried fish, salmon, tilapia, fried shrimp, French fries, hush puppies, coleslaw, green beans, cheese pizza, drinks and dessert. Includes weekly specials, dine-in or drive thru.

Cost: $10 for adults, $5 for children.

Contact: Bill Stuhltrager at 678-773-6392 or stuhltrw@att.net.

St. Gerard Majella Church, 3049 Lafayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe. Hosted by the Knights of Columbus, council #7416.

When: Fridays of Lent, 4:30-7 p.m.

Menu: Fresh batter fried fish, hush puppies, potato chips, macaroni and cheese, green beans and coleslaw.

Cost: $8 for adults, $4 for children under 12.

Contact: Tim Meyer, deputy Grand Knight, at 706-270-1559.

St. Luke the Evangelist Church, 91 N Park St., Dahlonega. Hosted by the Men of St. Luke.

When: Fridays of Lent, 5-7 p.m.

Menu: Chef Joel Pizzolato will oversee the preparation of the traditional fry menu, which will include a “chef special” every week.

Contact: parish office at 706-864-4799.

St. Michael the Archangel Church, 490 Arnold Mill Road, Woodstock.

When: Fridays of Lent, 5-7 p.m.

Menu: Fried fish, different baked fish every week, baked potatoes, vegetables, French fries, hush puppies, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, soups, rolls, drinks and dessert.

Cost: $9 for adults, $5 for children (5-12) and $27 for a family of four.

Contact: Pete Klovanish at klovanish@comcast.net.

St. Paul the Apostle Church, 1243 Hulsey Road, Cleveland.

When: Fridays of Lent, 6 p.m.

Contact: stpaulcleveland.com or call parish office at 706-865-4474.

St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 535 Rucker Road, Alpharetta. Hosted by the Knights of Columbus, council #6532.

When: Fridays of Lent, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Menu: Fried or baked fish, pasta in sauce, French fries, green beans, coleslaw, famous fish tacos, popcorn shrimp, macaroni and cheese, lemonade, ice tea and desserts.

Cost: $10 for adults, $9 for seniors over 60, $5 for children under 12, $30 family price for two adults and all children under 12.

Contact: parish office at 770-475-4501.

Northwest of Atlanta

Holy Family Church, 3401 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Please bring canned goods for donation to St. Vincent de Paul Society.

When: Fridays of Lent, 5-7 p.m.

Menu: British beer battered fish, baked cod, authentic Mexican fish tacos, macaroni and cheese, French fries, hush puppies, clam chowder, salad bar, ice cream and assorted drinks. Additional donation requested for beer, wine and soda.

Cost: $9 per adult, $4 per child (ages 5-12), $30 for family with two adults and children.

Contact: parish office at info@holyfamilycc.org.

St. Catherine of Siena Church, 1618 Ben King Road, Kennesaw, in the school gym. Hosted by the Knights of Columbus.

When: Fridays of Lent, 5-7 p.m.

Menu: Baked and beer battered fried fish, fish tacos, various side dishes, beverages, desserts, ice tea and water.

Cost: $9 for adults (13-61), $8 for seniors (62 and over), $6 for children and free for kids under 6. $25 for family dinners (2 adults and 2 children) plus $5 for each additional family member.

Contact: Dave Shroka at 678-823-1492

St. Ann Church, 4905 Roswell Road, Marietta. Hosted by the Knights of Columbus.

When: Fridays of Lent, 5-7 p.m.

Menu: Fried cod and baked tilapia, penne pasta and dessert. Beer and wine available.

Cost: $12.50 for adults, $5 for children and $30 per family.

Contact: st-ann.org.

St. Joseph Church, 87 Lacy St. NW, Marietta. Hosted by the Knights of Columbus, council #4599.

When: Fridays of Lent, 5:30-7 p.m.

Menu: Baked, fried and blackened fish; sides include French fries, hush puppies, macaroni and cheese, clam chowder, coleslaw, green beans, beverage and dessert bar.

Cost: $10 for adults, $6 for children (3-13), children under 3 eat free, $30 for family dinners (two adults and three children).

Contact: Mike Harpenau at mjharpen@bellsouth.net or 770-330-6326.

St. Thomas the Apostle, 4300 King Springs Road, Smyrna. Hosted by the Knights of Columbus, council #12386.

When: Fridays of Lent, 5:30-8 p.m.

Menu: Baked salmon, fried tilapia, rice pilaf, coleslaw, green beans, hush puppies and macaroni and cheese. The April 3 menu will be fish tacos for $5 with fresh homemade sauces. Carry out available.

Cost: $10 for salmon and $7 for tilapia. Family dinner for two adults and two children is $25 with extra children at $3 each. Extra sides are $2 each.

Contact: Jim Boehm at jimgboehm@gmail.com.

South of Atlanta

Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 2971 Butner Road, Atlanta. Hosted by the parish Men’s Club.

When: Fridays of Lent, 3-7 p.m.

Menu: Deep-fried batter fish, hushpuppies and sides.

Cost: $10 for adults, $6 for children 10 years and younger.

Contact: parish office at 404-349-9263.

St. Philip Benizi Church, 591 Flint River Road, Jonesboro. Hosted by the Knights of Columbus.

When: Fridays of Lent, 4:30-7 p.m.

Menu: Fried and baked fish, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, green beans, grilled cheese sandwiches with tomato soup, hush puppies, homemade desserts, tea, coffee and water.

Cost: $8 for adults, $4 for children under 10.

Contact: parish office at 770-478-0178.

East of Atlanta

Prince of Peace Church, 6439 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch. Hosted by the parish Men’s Club.

When: Fridays of Lent, 4:30-7 p.m.

Menu: Fried catfish, baked tilapia, macaroni and cheese, pasta with marinara sauce, green beans, coleslaw, French fries, hush puppies, homemade desserts, ice tea, lemonade, beer and wine available.

Cost: $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12. $35 for immediate family (parents and kids under 16).

Contact: parish office at 678-960-0040.

St. Lawrence Church, 319 Grayson Highway, Lawrenceville. Hosted by the Knights of Columbus, council #13052.

When: Fridays of Lent, 5:30-8 p.m.

Menu: Fried white fish, baked tilapia, grilled salmon, fried shrimp, crab cakes and a salad bar included with dinner. Shrimp bisque and seven sides available. Homemade desserts and refreshments. Children’s menu, dine in and take out.

Cost: Ranges from $10-$13. Senior discounts available. Raffle tickets sold throughout Lent with drawings every Fish Fry.

Contact: John Dyer at 770-963-8992.

St. Marguerite d’Youville Church, 85 Gloster Road, NW, Lawrenceville. Hosted by the Knights of Columbus, council #12905.

When: Fridays of Lent, 5-8 p.m.

Menu: Fried white fish, grilled salmon, grilled mahi-mahi, fried shrimp, seafood sampler, French fries, homemade coleslaw, hush puppies, clam chowder, baked potatoes, onion rings, macaroni and cheese, garlic bread, ice tea and lemonade. Dessert table includes homemade baked goods.

Cost: Prices vary based on selections.

Contact: David Swint at 770-318-4705.

St. Oliver Plunkett Church, 3200 Brooks Drive, Snellville. Hosted by the St. Oliver’s Men’s Club.

When: Fridays of Lent, 5-7:30 p.m.

Menu: Baked or fried tilapia with secret homemade batter, macaroni and cheese, French fries, clam chowder, coleslaw with homemade dressing, salad, cake and beverages, including coffee, lemonade, ice tea and water.

Cost: $8 for adults, $4 for children under 12.

Contact: parish office at 770-979-2500.

West of Atlanta

St. Anna Church, 1401 Alcovy St., Monroe.

When: Fridays of Lent, 5:30- 8:30 p.m.

Menu: Beer battered cod, country fried catfish, baked tilapia, French fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, grilled cheese, salad, rolls, ice tea, lemonade and a variety of desserts.

Cost: $9 for adults, $5 for children 10 and younger, $25 for a family of two adults and two children. Children under five eat free.

Contact: parish office at 770-267-7637.