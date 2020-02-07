Atlanta Lenten fish fry dinners announced By SAMANTHA SMITH, Staff Writer | Published February 7, 2020

ATLANTA—Ash Wednesday is Feb. 26, beginning the season of Lent in the liturgical year. Here is a list of the many parish fish frys taking place on Fridays of Lent, excluding Good Friday on April 10.

North of Atlanta

St. Andrew Church, 675 Riverside Drive, Roswell. Hosted by the Knights of Columbus, council #10632.

When: Fridays of Lent, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Menu: Fried or baked fish, pizza, vegetables, coleslaw, French fries, drinks and dessert. Each week will include a specialty dish from around the world.

Cost: $10 for adults, $6 for children, $30 for families

Contact: standrewcatholic.org or call 770-641-9720

St. Brigid Church, 3400 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek. Hosted by the Knights of Columbus, council #13204.

When: Fridays of Lent, 5-7 p.m.

Menu: Fried fish, salmon, tilapia, fried shrimp, French fries, hush puppies, coleslaw, green beans, cheese pizza, drinks and dessert. Includes weekly specials, dine-in or drive thru.

Cost: $10 for adults, $5 for children

Contact: Bill Stuhltrager at 678-773-6392 or stuhltrw@att.net

St. Gerard Majella Church, 3049 Lafayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe. Hosted by the Knights of Columbus, council #7416.

When: Fridays of Lent, 4:30-7 p.m.

Menu: Fresh batter fried fish, hush puppies, potato chips, macaroni and cheese, green beans and coleslaw.

Cost: $8 for adults, $4 for children under 12

Contact: Tim Meyer, Deputy Grand Knight, at 706-270-1559

St. Luke the Evangelist Church, 91 N Park St., Dahlonega. Hosted by the Men of St. Luke.

When: Fridays of Lent, 5-7 p.m.

Menu: Chef Joel Pizzolato will oversee the preparation of the traditional fish fry menu, which will include a “chef special” every week.

Contact: parish office at 706-864-4799

Northwest of Atlanta

St. Joseph Church, 87 Lacy St. NW, Marietta.

When: Fridays of Lent, 5:30-7 p.m.

Menu: Baked, fried and blackened fish; sides include French fries, hush puppies, macaroni and cheese, clam chowder, coleslaw, green beans, beverage and dessert bar.

Cost: $10 for adults, $5 for children 12 and under

Contact: Mike Harpenau at mjharpen@bellsouth.net or 770-330-6326

St. Thomas the Apostle, 4300 King Springs Road, Smyrna. Hosted by the Knights of Columbus, council #12386.

When: Fridays of Lent, 5:30-8 p.m.

Menu: Baked salmon, fried tilapia, rice pilaf, coleslaw, green beans, hush puppies and macaroni and cheese. The April 3 menu will be fish tacos for $5 with fresh homemade sauces. Carry out available.

Cost: $10 for salmon and $7 for tilapia. Family dinner for two adults and two children is $25 with extra children at $3 each. Extra sides are $2 each.

Contact: Jim Boehm at jimgboehm@gmail.com

South of Atlanta

St. Philip Benizi Church, 591 Flint River Road, Jonesboro. Hosted by the Knights of Columbus.

When: Fridays of Lent, 4:30-7 p.m.

Menu: Fried and baked fish, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, green beans, grilled cheese sandwiches with tomato soup, hush puppies, homemade desserts, tea, coffee and water.

Cost: $8 for adults, $4 for children under 10

Contact: parish office at 770-478-0178

East of Atlanta

Prince of Peace Church, 6439 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch. Hosted by the parish Men’s Club.

When: Fridays of Lent, 4:30-7 p.m.

Menu: Fried catfish, baked tilapia, macaroni and cheese, pasta with marinara sauce, green beans, coleslaw, French fries, hush puppies, homemade desserts, ice tea, lemonade, beer and wine available.

Cost: $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12. $35 for immediate family (parents and kids under 16)

Contact: parish office at 678-960-0040

St. Lawrence Church, 319 Grayson Highway, Lawrenceville. Hosted by the Knights of Columbus, council #13052.

When: Fridays of Lent, 5:30-8 p.m.

Menu: Fried white fish, baked tilapia, grilled salmon, fried shrimp, crab cakes and a salad bar included with dinner. Shrimp bisque and seven sides available. Homemade desserts and refreshments. Children’s menu, dine in and take out.

Cost: Ranges from $10-$13. Senior discounts available. Raffle tickets sold throughout Lent with drawings every Fish Fry.

Contact: John Dyer at 770-963-8992

St. Oliver Plunkett Church, 3200 Brooks Drive, Snellville. Hosted by the St. Oliver’s Men’s Club.

When: Fridays of Lent, 5-7:30 p.m.

Menu: Baked or fried tilapia with secret homemade batter, macaroni and cheese, French fries, clam chowder, coleslaw with homemade dressing, salad, cake and beverages, including coffee, lemonade, ice tea and water.

Cost: $8 for adults, $4 for children under 12

Contact: parish office at 770-979-2500