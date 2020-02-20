Faithful to prepare for Christ at Lenten penance services

Photo By Michael Alexander Catholics are encouraged to make confession a priority this Lent. The Georgia Bulletin is a source for finding a list of penance services around the Archdiocese of Atlanta.

ATLANTA—The Lenten season invites the faithful to pray, give alms and practice self-control through fasting. Many traditions of Lent encourage Catholics to build a stronger relationship with Christ, such as abstaining from meat on Fridays and making a sacrifice that reminds of Jesus during this preparation season for Easter.

In addition, Catholics are encouraged to make going to confession a significant part of their spiritual lives during Lent, according to the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Penance services are common during Lent, which usually include prayer, readings, a short reflection and an examination of conscience with multiple priests available to hear confessions.

“In the sacrament of penance and reconciliation, also called confession, we meet the Lord, who wants to grant forgiveness and the grace to live a renewed life in him,” said the U.S. Catholic bishops. “In this sacrament, he prepares us to receive him free from serious sin, with a lively faith, earnest hope and sacrificial love in the Eucharist.”

The following is a list of Lenten Penance services in the Archdiocese of Atlanta. The time for each event is 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 1009 Benson Street, Hartwell. Mass will be immediately followed by reconciliation, available in English and Spanish. Contact the church at sacredheartofhartwell.com or 706-376-4112.

Monday, March 9 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 2855 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta. Reconciliation will be available in English and Spanish. Contact the church at ihmatlanta.org or 404-636-1418.

Wednesday, March 11 at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 1350 Hearst Drive, NE, Atlanta. Contact the church at olachurch.org or 404-261-7181.

Wednesday, March 11 at St. Andrew Church, 675 Riverside Road, Roswell. Reconciliation will be available in English and Spanish. Contact the church at standrewcatholic.org or 770-641-9720.

Thursday, March 19 at St. Oliver Plunkett Church, 3200 Brooks Drive, Snellville. Contact the church at stolivers.com.

Wednesday, March 25 at Good Shepherd Church, 3740 Holtzclaw Road, Cumming. Reconciliation will be available in English and Spanish. Contact Terese Duffey at TDuffey@gsrcc.net or 770-887-9861.

Thursday, March 26 at St. Anna Church, 1401 Alcovy St., Monroe. Contact the church at st-annas.com or 770-267-7637.

7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31 at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 535 Rucker Road, Alpharetta. Contact the church at sta.org or 770-475-4501.

Wednesday, April 1 at Holy Family Church, 3401 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Reconciliation will be available in English, Spanish, Portuguese, Haitian Creole and French. Contact the church at holyfamilycc.org or 770-973-0038.

6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1 at St. Jude the Apostle Church, 7171 Glenridge Drive, Sandy Springs. Reconciliation will be available in English, Spanish and Portuguese. Contact the church at judeatl.com or 770-394-3896.

6 p.m. on Thursday, April 2 at the Cathedral of Christ the King, 2699 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. Reconciliation will be available in English and Spanish. Contact the church at cathedralctk.com or 404-233-2145.