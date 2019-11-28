Photo By Michael Alexander The lit candle marks the first of four weeks of Advent as we await the coming of the Savior of the world. Numerous penance services will be held throughout Atlanta offering the sacrament of reconciliation.

Atlanta Penance services mark the Advent season By SAMANTHA SMITH, Staff Writer | Published November 28, 2019

Facebook

Twitter

ATLANTA—Sunday, Dec. 1 marks the beginning of the new liturgical year and the season of Advent.

Advent, symbolized by the color purple, includes the four Sundays and weekdays leading up to Christmas. Traditions during this season include Advent wreaths, nativity blessings and maintaining a calendar that encourages prayer and giving.

Advent is “a time of preparation that directs our hearts and minds to Christ’s second coming at the end of time and also to the anniversary of the Lord’s birth on Christmas,” according to the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

In addition to the traditions associated with the season, many Catholics also go to confession as a way to prepare for the coming of Jesus.

People value the sacrament of reconciliation as a means of receiving God’s forgiveness, said Father John Kieran.

“It’s one of our greatest gifts in the church,” he said.

Penance services are common during Advent, which usually include prayer, readings, a short reflection and an examination of conscience with multiple priests available to hear confessions.

During this time, people are excited for all that is to come, explained Father Kieran. Likewise, said the priest, when one thinks of and knows God’s forgiveness in the sacrament, they will become excited to partake in it and to be renewed.

The following is a list of Advent penance services submitted by parishes in the Archdiocese of Atlanta. The time for each event is 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Metro Atlanta

Monday, Dec. 2 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 2855 Briarcliff Road, NE, Atlanta. Contact the church at 404-636-1418 or visit ihmatlanta.org.

Wednesday, Dec. 4 at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 1350 Hearst Drive, Brookhaven. Contact the church at 404-261-7181 or visit olachurch.org.

Tuesday, Dec. 10 at St. Thomas More Church, 636 W. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur. Contact the church at 404-378-4588 or visit stmgaparish.org.

North of Atlanta

Monday, Dec. 2 at St. Joseph Church, 958 Epps Bridge Pkwy., Athens. Reconciliation will be available in English and Spanish. Contact the church at 706-548-6332 or visit stjosephathens.org.

Wednesday, Dec. 4 at St. Andrew Church, 675 Riverside Road, Roswell. Reconciliation will be available in English and Spanish. Contact the church at 770-641-9720 or visit standrewcatholic.org.

Monday, Dec. 9 at St. Helena Church, 137 Meadow Stream Lane, Clayton. Reconciliation will be available in English and Spanish. Contact the church at 706-212-2048.

Tuesday, Dec. 10 at St. Brendan the Navigator Church, 4633 Shiloh Road, Cumming. Contact the church at 770-205-7969 or visit stbrendanatl.com.

Thursday, Dec. 12 at Mary Our Queen Church, 6260 The Corners Pkwy., Peachtree Corners. Contact the church at 770-416-0002 or visit maryourqueen.com.

Monday, Dec. 16 at Good Samaritan Church, 55 N. Church St., Ellijay. Contact the church at 706-636-2772 or visit goodsamaritanellijay.com.

6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at St. Jude the Apostle Church, 7171 Glenridge Drive, Sandy Springs. Reconciliation only, no service. Available languages include English, Spanish and Portuguese. Contact the church at 770-394-3896 or visit judeatl.com.

Wednesday, Dec. 18 at St. Our Lady of the Mountains, 1908 Waleska Hwy. 108, Jasper. Contact the church at 706-253-3078 or visit olmjasper.com.

Thursday, Dec. 19 at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 1243 Hulsey Road, Cleveland. Contact the church at 706-865-4474 or visit stpaulcleveland.com.

Northwest of Atlanta

Thursday, Dec. 5 at Transfiguration Church, 1815 Blackwell Road, Marietta. Contact the church at 770-977-1442 or visit transfiguration.com.

Tuesday, Dec. 10 at Holy Family Church, 3401 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Contact the church at 770-973-0038 or visit holyfamilycc.org.

Monday, Dec. 16 at St. Joseph Church, 87 Lacy St., NW, Marietta. Contact the church at 770-422-5633 or visit saintjosephcc.org.

Wednesday, Dec. 18 at St. Clare of Assisi Church, 6301 Cedarcrest Road, Acworth. A nursery will be open for little ones during the service. Contact the church at 770-485-0825 or visit stclarecc.org.

Thursday, Dec. 19 at St. Ann Church, 4905 Roswell Road, Marietta. Contact the church at 770-552-6400 or visit st-ann.org.

South of Atlanta

Thursday, Dec. 5 at St. Mary Magdalene Church, 3 Village Road, Newnan. Contact the church at 770-683-3813 or visit smmcatholic.org.

Wednesday, Dec. 4 at St. Matthew Church, 215 Kirkley Road, Tyrone. Reconciliation will be available in English and Spanish. Contact the church at 770-964-5804 or visit saintmatthew.us.

Tuesday, Dec. 10 at St. Gabriel Church, 152 Antioch Road, Fayetteville. Contact the church at 770-461-0493 or visit stgabrielga.com.

Wednesday, Dec. 18 at St. Peter the Rock Church, 3594 Barnesville Hwy., Thomaston. Contact the church at 706-648-2599 or visit stpetertherock.com.

6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19 at Holy Trinity Church, 101 Walt Banks Road, Peachtree City. Contact the church at 770-487-7672 or visit holytrinityptc.org.

East of Atlanta

Tuesday, Dec. 3 at St. Oliver Plunkett Church, 3200 Brooks Drive, SW, Snellville. Reconciliation will be available in English and Spanish. Contact the church at 770-979-2500 or visit stolivers.com.

Thursday, Dec. 19 at Corpus Christi Church, 600 Mountain View Drive, Stone Mountain. Contact the church at 770-469-0395 or visit corpuschristicc.org.

West of Atlanta

Monday, Dec. 2 at St. John Vianney Church, 1920 Skyview Drive, Lithia Springs. Reconciliation will be available in English, Spanish and French. Contact the church at 770-941-2807 or visit sjvpar.net.

Wednesday, Dec. 18 at St. Bernadette Church, 100 Evergreen Lane, Cedartown. Contact the church at 770-748-1517 or visit stbernadettecc.org.