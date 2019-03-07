Parishes announce Lenten fish fry dinners

Facebook

ATLANTA—It’s the season for fish fry dinners. Here’s a listing of many of the parish fish frys taking place on the Fridays of Lent:

All Saints Church

2443 Mount Vernon Road, Dunwoody

When: Fridays of Lent.

Hosts: Knights of Columbus Council 11402 with profits funding KofC charities.

Menu: Broiled salmon, fried shrimp and broiled or fried cod with sides of French fries, roasted potatoes, green beans, rice and hush puppies. Turn any entrée into fish tacos. Most popular item is the made-from-scratch New England clam chowder. Beer, wine and desserts available. Take out or dine in.

Cost: Ranges from $5 for kids’ meals to $10 for fresh salmon.

Contact: allsaintsdunwoody.org/fishfry.

Good Samaritan Church

55 Church St., Ellijay

When: Fridays, March 8-April 12; serving from 5-7 p.m.

Hosts: Knights of Columbus.

Menu: Fried shrimp and fish, baked fish, chowder and sides and drinks.

Cost: $10 per adult meal.

Contact: goodsamaritanellijay.com.

Immaculate Heart of Mary Church

2855 Briarcliff Road, NE, Atlanta

When: Fridays of Lent, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Host: IHM Men’s Group.

Menu: Fried and broiled fish, French fries, hush puppies, macaroni and cheese and cole slaw.

Cost: $10 for adults; $5 for children under 12 years; $8 for those over 65 years. Children 4 years and under eat free.

Contact: ihmatlanta.org.

Our Lady of Assumption Church

1350 Hearst Drive, Atlanta

When: Fridays, beginning March 8, 6-7:30 p.m.

Hosts: Parish Fish Fry Ministry

Menu: All-you-can-eat menu includes baked and fried cod, fried catfish, mac and cheese, coleslaw, hushpuppies, fries, salad, and lemonade and water.

Cost: $10 per person/35 per family; $5 for children under 10 and under 2, eat free.

Contact: www.olachurch.org.

Prince of Peace Church

6439 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch

When: Every Friday for six weeks beginning March 8, 4:30 -7 p.m.

Host: Prince of Peace Men’s Club.

Cost: Adults, $10. Children under 12, $5. Immediate family deal is $30 per family. Credit cards accepted.

Menu: Fried catfish, baked tilapia, mac and cheese, pasta with marinara sauce, green beans, coleslaw, French fries, hush puppies and homemade desserts. All you can eat. Iced tea, coffee and lemonade. Beer and wine available.

Contact: Tom Piehl at tompiehl00@bellsouth.net.

St. Andrew Church

675 Riverside Road, Roswell

When: Fridays of Lent; 5:30-8 p.m.; in the family center. Take out available.

Hosts: Knights of Columbus.

Menu: Fried or baked fish, pizza, vegetables, coleslaw, mac and cheese, drinks and desserts.

Adults, $9; children, $6 and families, $30.

Contact: www.standrewcatholic.org.

St. Anna Church

1401 Alcovy St., Monroe

When: Fridays of Lent March 8-April 12; 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Host: St. Anna’s Fish Fry Team.

Menu: Choice of beer battered cod, country fried catfish, or baked tilapia baked potato, French fries, hush puppies, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, salad and rolls. Grilled cheese sandwiches available for the children. Iced tea, lemonade and variety of desserts.

Cost: $9 for adults; $5 for children, $25 for family of two adults and two children; children 5 and under eat free. Ticket sales start at 5:15 p.m.

Contact: Parish office at 770-267-7637.

St. Brendan the Navigator Church

4633 Shiloh Road, Cumming

When: Every Friday, March 8-April 12, 5-8 p.m.

Hosts: Knights of Columbus.

Menu: For adults, entrée of baked or fried fish and sides of homemade French fries, mac and cheese, vegetable and coleslaw. Children’s menu (ages 6-12) features fish sticks or grilled cheese sandwich plus mac and cheese and coleslaw. Dine in or drive-thru.

Cost: $10 for adults, $5 for children (6-12 years old) and children under age 6 eat free. Purchase a family ticket for $35; only good for dine-in meals. Cash, check and credit cards accepted. Tickets at door.

Contact: Jerry Frasso at 770-851-4414.

St. Catherine of Siena Church

1618 Ben King Road, Kennesaw

When: Six Lenten Fridays. March 8-April 12; 5-7 p.m., in the school gym.

Host: Knights of Columbus Council of the parish.

Menu: Baked and fried fish, salmon, variety of side dishes. Beverages and desserts. Free iced tea and water.

Cost: Adults (13-61), $9; seniors (62 and over), $8; children (6-12), $6; children under 6 eat for free. Family dinners (two adults and two children) $25 plus $5 for each additional family member.

Activities: A drawing for a high-definition TV and gift cards will be held at week six fry.

Contact: Dave Shroka at 678-823-1492.

St. Joseph Church

87 Lacy Street, Marietta

When: Six Lenten Fridays. March 8-April 12 from 5:30-7 p.m. in Marist Hall.

Host: Knights of Columbus Council of the parish.

Menu: Fried, baked and blackened fish, clam chowder, variety of side dishes. Beverages and desserts. Iced tea and water.

Cost: Adults (14 and older), $10; children (3-13), $6; children under 3 eat for free. Family dinners (two adults and three children) $30 plus.

Contact: Church office at 770-422-5633.

St. Jude the Apostle Church

7171 Glenridge Drive, Sandy Springs

When: 5-8 p.m. on Fridays, March 15 and April 12 in the school cafeteria.

Host: The Men’s Club. Proceeds will be used to support parish projects.

Menu: Fried white fish, baked salmon, fish tacos, quesadillas, hush puppies, French fries, mac and cheese, coleslaw. Iced tea, lemonade and water. For dessert, the preschool will host a bake sale.

Cost: Discounted tickets can be purchased online at www.judeatl.com/fishfry. Tickets online are $8 ($5 for children age 4-13), with a family maximum of $35. Tickets at the door are $10 ($5 for children ages 4-13), with a family maximum of $40. Kids 3 and under eat for free. Dine in or take out. Adult beverages by donation.

Contact: Parish office at 770-394-3896.

St. Lawrence Church

319 Grayson Highway, Lawrenceville

When: 5:30-8 p.m. Every Friday during Lent, in the gym.

Hosts: Knights of Columbus Council 13052 and the Ladies of St. Lawrence. Dinners benefit charities of participating ministries.

Menu: Fried white fish, baked tilapia, grilled salmon, fried shrimp, crab cakes and Keith’s weekly special. Salad bar included with dinner. Also, available shrimp bisque and homemade desserts. Seven sides to choose from. Dine in or take out.

Cost: Adult dinners range from $8 to $12. Senior discounts and children’s menu available. Credit, debit and PayPal accepted.

Activities: Raffle tickets sold throughout Lent. Drawing to take place on the last fish fry of Lent.

Contact: John Dyer, 770-963-8992.

St. Marguerite d’Youville Church



85 Gloster Road, Lawrenceville

When: Fridays in Lent through April 12, serving 5- 8 p.m. in Floyd Farabaugh Hall.

Hosts: Knights of Columbus 12905.

Menu: Serving generous portions of fried white fish, grilled salmon, grilled mahi-mahi, fried shrimp, and a seafood sampler all with side items of French fries, homemade coleslaw, hush puppies, iced tea and lemonade. Also offered are seafood salad, New England clam chowder, baked potatoes, onion rings, mac and cheese, and a meatless pasta dish with garlic bread. A dessert table with home baked goods.

Cost: Family deals and child plates available. Dine in or take out.

Contact: 770-318-4705.

St. Michael the Archangel Church

490 Arnold Mill Road, Woodstock

When: Fridays of Lent, 5-7 p.m., in the family center.

Host: Knights of Columbus Council 11768.

Menu: Delicious baked fish, different selection weekly. Beer-battered fried fish, baked potatoes, soups, fries, vegetables, mac and cheese, hush puppies, coleslaw, dinner roll and dessert.

Cost: $9 for adults; $5 for children (5-12); children 4 and under eat for free.

Contact: www.saintmichaelcc.org.

St. Monica Church

1700 Buford Highway, Duluth

When: Fridays, March 8-April 12, 5-7 p.m.

Hosts: Knights of Columbus.

Menu: Includes baked fish, shrimp and pasta, pasta with marinara, and pierogis, hush puppies and brownies.

Cost: $8 per adult.

Contact: kofc12883.org.

St. Oliver Plunkett Church

3200 Brooks Drive, Snellville

When: Fridays during Lent up to, but not Good Friday; 5–7:30 p.m. in the Kane-Beltran Parish Center.

Host: The St. Oliver Men’s Club presents the annual fry for all to enjoy.

Menu: Baked or fried tilapia with secret homemade batter, mac and cheese, French fries, clam chowder, coleslaw with homemade dressing, salad, cake and beverages to include coffee, lemonade, iced tea and water. Adult beverages are also available.

Cost: Adults, $8; children (under 12), $4.

Contact: The parish office at 770-979-2500.

St. Philip Benizi Church

591 Flint River Road, Jonesboro

When: Fridays of Lent, except Good Friday, 4:30-7:30 p.m. in Gavel Hall.

Hosts: Knights of Columbus.

Menu: Fried and baked fish, coleslaw, mac and cheese, green beans, grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, hush puppies, drinks and homemade desserts.

Cost: $8 for adults and $4 for children under 10.

Contact: www.stphilipbenizi.org.

St. Pius X Church

2621 Highway 20 SE, Conyers

When: Every Friday of Lent, 5:30 p.m.

Hosts: Knights of Columbus Council 10004. The Ladies Auxiliary will be having its annual bake sale.

Menu: Fried or grilled fish or grilled cheese sandwich, hush puppies, French fries, corn and green beans, macaroni and cheese, lemonade or iced tea.

Cost: Price is $8 for an individual meal, or $30 for family of four. Get a “frequent fryer” card to be stamped at each dinner; then receive 50 cents off for each stamp toward the April 12 meal.

Contact: 770-483-3660.

St. Vincent de Paul Church

680 W. Memorial Drive, Dallas

When: Every Friday of Lent, 7 p.m.

Host: Knights of Columbus Council 12287

Menu: Baked and fried fish, hush puppies, mixed vegetables and cheese quesadillas.

Cost: $8 for adults, $5 for kids, and $25 for a family.

Contact: Knights of Columbus Council 12287 on Facebook.

Transfiguration Church

1815 Blackwell Road, Marietta

When: Fridays of Lent, 5:45-7:15 p.m., Bishop Hall.

Host: Knights of Columbus Council 10362.

Menu: Weekly specials plus choose from baked or fried fish, eat in or carry out.

Cost: $8 for adults $4 for children and $20 per family.

Contact: kofc10362.org for details.