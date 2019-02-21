Parishes announce Lenten fish fry dinners

Facebook

ST. OLIVER PLUNKETT CHURCH

3200 Brooks Drive, Snellville

When: Each Friday during Lent up to, but not including Good Friday. Beginning Friday, March 8, from 5–7:30 p.m. in the Kane-Beltran Parish Center.

Host: The St. Oliver Men’s Club presents the annual fry for all to enjoy.

Menu: Baked or fried tilapia with secret homemade batter, mac and cheese, French fries, clam chowder, coleslaw with homemade dressing, salad, cake and beverages to include coffee, lemonade/iced tea and water. Adult beverages are also available.

Cost: Adults, $8; children (under 12), $4.

Contact: The parish office at 770-979-2500.

ST. CATHERINE OF SIENA CHURCH

1618 Ben King Road, Kennesaw

When: Six Lenten Fridays. March 8-April 12 from 5-7 p.m.

Host: Knights of Columbus Council of the parish.

Where: St. Catherine of Siena School Gym.

Menu: Baked and fried fish, salmon, variety of side dishes. Beverages and desserts. Free iced tea and water.

Cost: Adults (13-61), $9; seniors (62 and over), $8; children (6-12), $6; children under 6 eat for free. Family dinners (two adults and two children) $25 plus $5 for each additional family member.

Activities: A free drawing for flat screen, high definition TV and gift cards will be held at the week six fish fry.

Contact: Dave Shroka at 678-823-1492.

ST. LAWRENCE CHURCH

319 Grayson Hwy., Lawrenceville

When: 5:30-8 p.m. Every Friday during Lent, in the gym.

Hosts: Knights of Columbus Council 13052 and the Ladies of St. Lawrence. Fry dinners benefit charities of participating ministries.

Menu: Fried white fish, baked tilapia, grilled salmon, fried shrimp, crab cakes and Keith’s weekly special. Salad bar included with dinner. Also, available shrimp bisque and homemade desserts. Seven sides to choose from. Dine in or take out.

Cost: Adult dinners range from $8 to $12. Senior discounts and children’s menu available. Credit, debit and PayPal accepted.

Activities: Raffle tickets sold throughout Lent. Drawing to take place on the last fish fry of Lent. Prizes include hand-carved nativities from Jerusalem, a smart TV, tablet and Echo Dot.

Contact: John Dyer, 770-963-8992.

PRINCE OF PEACE CHURCH

6439 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch

When: Every Friday for six weeks beginning March 8, 4:30 -7 p.m.

Host: Prince of Peace Men’s Club.

Cost: Adults, $10. Children under 12, $5. Immediate family deal is $30 per family. Credit cards accepted.

Menu: Fried catfish, baked tilapia, mac and cheese, pasta with marinara sauce, green beans, coleslaw, French fries, hush puppies and homemade desserts. All you can eat. Drinks include iced tea, coffee and lemonade. Beer and wine available.

Contact: Tom Piehl at tompiehl00@bellsouth.net.

ST. BRENDAN THE NAVIGATOR

4633 Shiloh Road, Cumming

When: Every Friday, March 8-April 12, 5-8 p.m.

Hosts: Knights of Columbus.

Menu: For adults, entrée of baked or fried fish and sides of homemade French fries, mac and cheese, vegetable and coleslaw. Children’s menu (ages 6-12) features fish sticks or grilled cheese sandwich plus mac and cheese and coleslaw. Dine in or drive-thru.

Cost: $10 for adults, $5 for children (6-12 years old) and children under the age of 6 eat free. You can purchase a family ticket for $35. This is only good for dine-in meals. Cash, check and credit cards available. Tickets at door.

Contact: www.stbrendansATL.com.

ST. JUDE THE APOSTLE CHURCH

7171 Glenridge Drive, Sandy Springs

When: 5-8 p.m. on Fridays, March 15 and April 12 in the school cafeteria.

Host: The Men’s Club. Proceeds will be used to support parish projects.

Menu: Fried white fish, baked salmon, fish tacos, quesadillas, hush puppies, French fries, mac and cheese, coleslaw. Beverages include iced tea, lemonade and water. For dessert, the preschool will host a bake sale.

Cost: Discounted tickets can be purchased online in advance at www.judeatl.com/fishfry. Tickets online are $8 ($5 for children age 4-13), with a family maximum of $35. Tickets at the door are $10 ($5 for children ages 4-13), with a family maximum of $40. Kids 3 and under eat for free. Dine in or take out. Adult beverages available by donation.

Contact: Parish office at 770-394-3896.