Atlanta Catholic schools and ministries garner support on #iGiveCatholic

Nancy Coveny, executive director of The Catholic Foundation of North Georgia, provided information and encouragement at the Sept. 27 kickoff for the #iGiveCatholic campaign.

Donors gave more than $500,000 in a one-day fundraising blitz on #iGiveCatholic to ministries here.

On Tuesday, Nov. 27, more than 100 ministries in the Archdiocese of Atlanta participated as part of the #GivingTuesday, a global day of giving.

The dollars raised nearly doubled the financial gifts given in 2017.

In total, $587,197 was donated.

St. Pius X High School, Atlanta, was among the national leaders for the day. The school community raised $112,116 for its annual fund. It was the fourth highest amount raised across the country.

Other notables here in Atlanta were St. Lawrence Church, Lawrenceville. The parish had the most number of donors nationwide with 366 participants.

Others in the national top 10 on the number of donors were Blessed Trinity High School, at number 3 with 253 donors; Queen of Angels School at number 4 with 246 supporters, and St. Pius X High School with 217 contributors.