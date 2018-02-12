Parishes host Lenten fish fry dinners

Facebook

ATLANTA—Lenten Fish Fry dinners begin in most parishes Feb. 16, the first Friday of Lent. Here is a sampling:

St. Andrew Church, 675 Riverside Road, Roswell

When: Fridays of Lent, Feb. 16-March 23; 5:30-8 p.m.

Host: Knights of Columbus

Menu: Baked and fried fish, many side dishes and drinks. Delicious desserts also served. Take-out is available.

Cost: Dinner is $9 for adults, $6 for children with a family maximum of $28.

Contact: www.standrewcatholic.org for directions.

—

St. Joseph Church, 87 Lacy Street, Marietta, Marist Hall

When: Fridays of Lent, Feb. 16-March 23, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Hosts: Knights of Columbus Council #4599

Menu: Fried, baked and blackened fish, fish tacos, served with French fries, hush puppies, green beans, fresh coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, and clam chowder. Beverages will be coffee, lemonade and tea. Deluxe desserts offered by the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

Cost: Adults, $9; children 3-12 years, $5; and children under 3 eat for free. Family maximum for two adults and three children is $25; families with three or more teenagers, $35.

Activities: Stations of the Cross at 7 p.m. at the parish.

Contact: www.saintjosephcc.org to learn more.

—

St. Catherine of Siena Church, 1618 Ben King Road, Kennesaw, school gymnasium

When: Fridays of Lent through March 23; 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Hosts: Knights of Columbus Council #9923

Menu: Beer battered fried or baked fish, French fries, hush puppies, coleslaw, pasta casserole, soup and beverages. Fish sandwiches available for the children.

Cost: Adults, 13-61 eat for $8; those 62 and older, $7; children 6-12, $6; children under 5 eat for free. Family dinner price for two adults and two children is $25. Credit and debit cards accepted.

Contact: Eric Hill for details at e.j.hill1950@gmail.com.

—

St. John Neumann Church, 801 Tom Smith Road, SW, Lilburn, Reynolds Hall

When: Fridays, Feb. 16 and 23, March 2, 9, 16 and 23; 5-8 p.m.

Hosts: The Knights of Columbus Council #7923

Menu: For adults, baked or fried fish dinners, and shrimp dinners with two hush puppies and choice of two sides from French fries, mac and cheese, side salad or coleslaw. Shrimp skewers and clam chowder also available. For children, fish nuggets with mac and cheese and side salad or cheese quesadilla and a hush puppy. Water, iced tea and coffee included. Desserts served. Adult beverages and soft drinks available.

Cost: Adult fish dinners, $8.50; adult shrimp dinners, $9; children’s dinners, $4.

Contact: www.kofclilburn.org for details.

—

St. Michael the Archangel Church, 490 Arnold Mill Road, Woodstock, Family Center.

When: Fridays of Lent, Feb. 16-March 23; 5-7 p.m.

Hosts: The Knights of Columbus of St. Michael the Archangel

Menu: Fried fish, French fries, mac and cheese, baked potato, dinner roll, coleslaw, green beans, corn, hushpuppies, clam chowder and drinks. One of the following will be served each week: swordfish, pecan-crusted trout, mahi-mahi, tuna steaks, salmon and red grouper. Desserts will be provided by the Columbiettes.

Cost: Adults are admitted for $9; children ages 5 to 12, $5. Children age 4 and younger eat for free. Admission for a family of four or more residing in same household is $27. Debit and credit cards accepted with a small processing fee.

Activities: Raffle basket drawings at each dinner.

Contact: saintmichaelcc.org for directions.

—

St. Jude the Apostle Church, 7171 Glenridge Drive, Sandy Springs

When: 5:30-8 p.m. on Fridays, Feb. 23 and March 23, in the school cafeteria

Host: The men’s club. Proceeds will be used to support parish projects.

Menu: Fried white fish, baked salmon, fish tacos, quesadillas, hush puppies, French fries, mac and cheese, coleslaw. Beverages include iced tea, lemonade and water. For dessert, the preschool will host a bake sale.

Cost: Discounted tickets can be purchased in advance at www.judeatl.com/fishfry. Tickets online are $8 ($5 for children ages 4- 13) with a family maximum of $35. Tickets at the door are $10 ($5 for children ages 4-13) with a family maximum of $40. Kids 3 and under eat for free. Dine in or take out. Adult beverages available by donation. Only cash and checks accepted for tickets at the door.

Contact: Parish office at 770-394-3896 or the men’s club at mensclub@judeatl.com.

—

St. Oliver Plunkett Church, 3200 Brooks Drive, Snellville

When: 5-7 p.m.; each Friday of Lent, Feb. 16-March 23 in the parish’s family center.

Host: The parish men’s club.

Cost: Adult dinners are $8 per person and children under 12 years eat for $4 each.

Menu: Tilapia, fried or baked; French fries, coleslaw or salad, clam chowder, macaroni and cheese, dessert and lemonade, water and coffee.

Activities: The parish has Stations of the Cross each Friday at 7 p.m. in English and 8 p.m. in Spanish.

Contact: www.stolivers.com for driving directions.

—

Holy Cross Church, 3773 Chamblee-Tucker Road, Atlanta

When: Fridays of Lent through March 23; 5:30-8 p.m.

Hosts: Knights of Columbus, Council #10355. The fry proceeds benefit numerous parish ministries and the council’s community projects.

Menu/Cost: Menu selections vary but include shrimp and grits for $11, baked tilapia for $9 or popcorn shrimp for $6. Sides include green beans, fries, mac and cheese, slaw, and hush puppies. Desserts offered are banana pudding, peach cobbler and ice cream. Credit and debit cards, checks, as well as cash accepted.

Contact: Call 404-643-1905 for pre-orders including take-in and drive-thru.

—

St. Brendan the Navigator Church, 4533 Shiloh Road, Cumming

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. every Friday of Lent, beginning Feb. 16 through March 23 in the church social hall. Dine-in service, takeout and a drive-thru service for customers who prefer taking dinner home.

Hosts: Knights of Columbus Council #12942.

Menu: Fried or baked fish, homemade French fries, vegetables, coleslaw, rolls, dessert and soft drinks. Children’s menu includes fish sticks or grilled cheese sandwich, mac and cheese, slaw and dessert.

Cost: $10 for adults; $5 for children 6-12 and free for children 5 and younger. Family maximum is $35. Cash, checks or credit cards accepted. Tickets available at the door.

Contact: call 770-851-4414 for details.