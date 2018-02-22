Parishes announce fish fry dinners

Facebook

ATLANTA—Lenten Fish Fry dinners began in most parishes Feb. 16, the first Friday of Lent. Here is a sampling:

St. Andrew Church, 675 Riverside Road, Roswell

When: Fridays of Lent, through March 23; 5:30-8 p.m.

Host: Knights of Columbus.

Menu: Baked and fried fish, many side dishes and drinks. Delicious desserts also served. Takeout is available.

Cost: Dinner is $9 for adults, $6 for children with a family maximum of $28.

Contact: www.standrewcatholic.org for directions.

St. Joseph Church, 87 Lacy Street, Marietta, Marist Hall

When: Fridays of Lent, through March 23, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Host: Knights of Columbus Council #4599.

Menu: Fried, baked and blackened fish, fish tacos, served with French fries, hush puppies, green beans, fresh coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, and clam chowder. Beverages will be coffee, lemonade and tea. Deluxe desserts offered by the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

Cost: Adults, $9; children 3-12 years, $5; and children under 3 eat for free. Family maximum for two adults and three children is $25; families with three or more teenagers, $35.

Activities: Stations of the Cross at 7 p.m. at the parish.

Contact: www.saintjosephcc.org to learn more.

St. Catherine of Siena Church, 1618 Ben King Road, Kennesaw, school gymnasium

When: Fridays of Lent through March 23; 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Host: Knights of Columbus Council #9923.

Menu: Beer battered fried or baked fish, French fries, hush puppies, coleslaw, pasta casserole, soup and beverages. Fish sandwiches available for the children.

Cost: Adults, 13-61 eat for $8; those 62 and older, $7; children 6-12, $6; children under 5 eat for free. Family dinner price for two adults and two children is $25. Credit and debit cards accepted.

Contact: Eric Hill for details at e.j.hill1950@gmail.com.

St. John Neumann Church, 801 Tom Smith Road, SW, Lilburn, Reynolds Hall

When: Fridays, Feb. 23, March 2, 9, 16 and 23; 5-8 p.m.

Host: The Knights of Columbus Council #7923.

Menu: For adults, baked or fried fish dinners, and shrimp dinners with two hush puppies and choice of two sides from French fries, mac and cheese, side salad or coleslaw. Shrimp skewers and clam chowder also available. For children, fish nuggets with mac and cheese and side salad or cheese quesadilla and a hush puppy. Water, iced tea and coffee included. Desserts served. Adult beverages and soft drinks available.

Cost: Adult fish dinners, $8.50; adult shrimp dinners, $9; children’s dinners, $4.

Contact: www.kofclilburn.org for details.

St. Marguerite d’Youville Church, 85 Gloster Road, Lawrenceville, Floyd Farabaugh Hall

When: Fridays of Lent through March 23; 5-8 p.m.

Host: Knights of Columbus Council #12905.

Cost: Main dishes vary in price for adults and children. A family meal deal is $25 and includes two adult meals and two child meals of fried fish or meatless pasta.

Menu: Seafood sampler, fried and grilled fish, seafood salad, and meatless pasta dishes. Sides include onion rings, fries, clam chowder, and baked potatoes. Homemade desserts.

Contact: visit stmdy.com.

St. Michael Church, 1440 Pearce Circle, Gainesville, Social Hall

When: Fridays of Lent through March 23; 5:30-7 p.m.

Cost: The fish dinners are $7 per person.

Contact: Richard Mayberry at richardjmayberry@yahoo.com.

St. Michael the Archangel Church, 490 Arnold Mill Road, Woodstock, Family Center

When: Fridays of Lent through March 23; 5-7 p.m.

Host: The Knights of Columbus.

Menu: Fried fish, French fries, mac and cheese, baked potato, roll, coleslaw, green beans, corn, hushpuppies, clam chowder and drinks. One of the following will be served each week: swordfish, pecan-crusted trout, mahi-mahi, tuna steaks, salmon and red grouper. Desserts provided by the Columbiettes.

Cost: Adults are admitted for $9; children ages 5 to 12, $5. Children age 4 and younger eat for free. Admission for a family of four or more residing in same household is $27. Debit and credit cards accepted with a small processing fee.

Activities: Raffle basket drawings at each dinner.

Contact: saintmichaelcc.org for directions.

St. Monica Church, 1700 Buford Highway, Duluth, St. Augustine Hall

When: Fridays of Lent through March 23; 5-7 p.m.

Host: Knights of Columbus.

Menu: Entrée items are baked or fried fish, shrimp, and shrimp with pasta. Sides are hush puppies, green beans, slaw, fries, pasta with marinara and pierogies. Beverages provided. Desserts while they last.

Cost: Adults and children 12 and older, $8; children 3-12, $4; and children under 3 eat free. Takeout available. Shrimp and pasta is a premier entrée and costs $10.

Contact: www.saintmonicas.com.

Our Lady of Assumption Church, 1350 Hearst Drive, NE, Atlanta, Marist Hall

When: Fridays in Lent through March 23; 6 p.m.

Menu: Baked and fried fish, coleslaw, mac and cheese, hush puppies, salad, fries, lemonade and water.

Cost: $10 per person or $35 per family; $5 for children 10 and younger, and children 2 and younger eat free.

Contact: www.olachurch.org.

St. George Church, 771 Roscoe Road, Newnan

When: Every Friday during Lent; 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Host: Knights of Columbus.

Menu: A traditional fish and chips meal, along with grilled cheese sandwiches and cheese quesadillas for the kids. Additionally, the menu rotates fish tacos and shrimp quesadillas weekly.

Cost: $7 for adults and $5 for children, with kids 7 and under eating for free.

Contact: www.stgeorgenewnan.org.

St. Jude the Apostle Church, 7171 Glenridge Drive, Sandy Springs

When: 5:30-8 p.m. on Fridays, Feb. 23 and March 23, in the school cafeteria

Host: The men’s club. Proceeds used to support parish projects.

Menu: Fried white fish, baked salmon, fish tacos, quesadillas, hush puppies, French fries, mac and cheese, coleslaw. Beverages include iced tea, lemonade and water. For dessert, the preschool will host a bake sale.

Cost: Discounted tickets available in advance at www.judeatl.com/fishfry. Tickets online are $8 ($5 for children ages 4- 13) with a family maximum of $35. Tickets at the door are $10 ($5 for ages 4-13) with a family maximum of $40. Kids 3 and under eat free. Dine at church or takeout. Adult beverages by donation. Cash and checks accepted for tickets at the door.

Contact: Parish office at 770-394-3896 or the men’s club at mensclub@judeatl.com.

St. Oliver Plunkett Church, 3200 Brooks Drive, Snellville

When: 5-7:30 p.m.; each Friday of Lent through March 23 in the parish’s family center.

Host: The parish men’s club.

Cost: Adult dinners are $8 per person and children under 12 years eat for $4 each.

Menu: Tilapia, fried or baked; French fries, coleslaw or salad, clam chowder, macaroni and cheese, dessert and lemonade, water and coffee.

Activities: The parish has Stations of the Cross each Friday at 7 p.m. in English and 8 p.m. in Spanish.

Contact: www.stolivers.com for driving directions.

Holy Cross Church, 3773 Chamblee-Tucker Road, Atlanta

When: Fridays of Lent through March 23; 5:30-8 p.m.

Host: Knights of Columbus, Council #10355. Proceeds benefit numerous parish ministries and the council’s community projects.

Menu/Cost: Menu selections vary but include shrimp and grits for $11, baked tilapia for $9 or popcorn shrimp for $6. Sides include green beans, fries, mac and cheese, slaw, and hush puppies. Desserts offered are banana pudding, peach cobbler and ice cream. Credit and debit cards, checks, as well as cash accepted.

Contact: Call 404-643-1905 for pre-orders including take-in and drive-thru.

St. Brendan the Navigator Church, 4533 Shiloh Road, Cumming

When: 5-8 p.m.; Fridays of Lent, through March 23 in the church social hall. Dine-in service, takeout and a drive-thru for customers who prefer taking dinner home.

Host: Knights of Columbus Council #12942.

Menu: Fried or baked fish, homemade French fries, vegetables, coleslaw, rolls, dessert and soft drinks. Children’s menu includes fish sticks or grilled cheese sandwich, mac and cheese, slaw and dessert.

Cost: $10 for adults; $5 for children 6-12 and free for children 5 and younger. Family maximum is $35. Cash, checks or credit cards accepted. Tickets available at the door.

Contact: call 770-851-4414 for details.

Cathedral of Christ the King, 2699 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta

When: Fridays of Lent, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Menu: Baked tilapia or fried cod, hush puppies, roasted redskin potatoes, macaroni and cheese, green beans, honey butter carrots and kale salad. Beverages include tea, lemonade and Coca-Cola products.

Cost: $10 for adults, $5 for children and $40 for family meals. Proceeds benefit the MUST summer lunch program of the cathedral.

Contact: RSVP for the meals at www.cathedralctk.com/fishfrydinner.