Last chance for fish fry dinners is this Friday, April 7 Published April 6, 2017

Corpus Christi Church

600 Mountain View Drive, Stone Mountain

When: 5:30-9 p.m., Friday, April 7.

Hosts: Columbian Squires and Gospel Choir.

Menu: Special Caribbean fish fry menu will be a choice of ginger-baked tilapia or seasoned fried whiting or Jamaican escovitch with a side of rice and peas or curried rice, plus salad, fried plantains and dessert. Additional side of corn soup will be offered.

Cost: $7 per person and $3.50 additional for corn soup. Events fund charitable outreach of host organizations.

Activities: Entertainment and music April 7.

Contact: Oduntan Gordan at 404-543-7203.

Our Lady of the Assumption Church

1350 Hearst Drive, NE, Brookhaven

When: 6-8 p.m. on Friday, April 7 in Marist Hall.

Hosts: OLA parishioners.

Menu: Baked and fried fish, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, hush puppies, salad, French fries, lemonade and water.

Cost: $10 for adults, $5 for children under 10, children 2 and under are free; $35 per family.

Contact: 404-261-7181.

St. Andrew Church

675 Riverside Road, Roswell

When: 5:30-8 p.m. on Friday, April 7.

Hosts: Knights of Columbus Council 10632. Benefits all charities of the Knights.

Menu: Fried fish, baked fish, pizza, pasta, French fries, coleslaw, vegetables. Occasional specials include gumbo, jambalaya, fish tacos and Italian dishes. Dessert and beverages included. Dine in or take out.

Activities: Children’s craft table, family movies, Catholic trivia and 50/50 raffles.

Cost: $9 for adults, $6 for children 12 and under, limit of $28 per family regardless of size. Credit cards accepted.

Contact: 770-641-9720.

St. Ann Church

4905 Roswell Road, Marietta

When: 5-7 p.m. on Friday, April 7 in Nolan Hall.

Hosts: Knights of Columbus Council 8376.

Menu: Baked fish meal, served with fresh vegetable, baked sweet potato, roll, dessert and soft drink, or fried fish meal, served with coleslaw, French fries, roll, dessert and soft drink. Child’s meal for those under 12 includes fish sticks, French fries, macaroni and cheese, roll, dessert and soft drink. There will be weekly specials for dine-in patrons, while quantities last, such as fried shrimp and fish platter, baked salmon and salad bar.

Cost: $10 for baked or fried fish meal and $5 for child’s meal. Family meal deal for $25 includes up to two baked or fried fish meals and two children’s meals. Cash, checks or credit cards accepted. A drive-through service and takeout meals are available, not including drinks. Signs will be posted at the church.

Contact: 770-552-6400.

St. John Neumann Church

801 Tom Smith Road, Lilburn

When: 5-8 p.m. on Friday, April 7 in Reynolds Hall.

Hosts: Knights of Columbus Council 7923.

Menu: Adult dinners are fried or baked fish, including two sides and two hush puppies. Fried or grilled shrimp and clam chowder are also available. Child dinner menu selections are fish nuggets or cheese quesadilla, including one side and one hush puppy. Sides include French fries, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese or side salad.

Cost: Adult dinners are $8.50 and children’s dinners are $4.

Contact: www.kofclilburn.org.

St. Joseph Church

87 Lacy St., Marietta

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 7.

Hosts: Knights of Columbus Council 4599 and Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

Menu: Fried fish, baked fish and blackened fish, fish tacos, clam chowder, French fries, hush puppies, green beans and coleslaw, homemade macaroni and cheese, iced tea, lemonade, and a dessert table by SVdP.

Cost: $9 for adults and $5 for children 3 to 12. Children under 3 admitted free. Family maximum is $25 (2 adults and 3 or more children). For families with three or more teens, maximum is $35. Tickets available at door of Marist Hall.

Contact: 770-722-8780.

St. Lawrence Church

319 Grayson Highway, Lawrenceville

When: 5:30-8 p.m. on Friday, April 7.

Hosts: Knights of Columbus Council 13052 and Ladies of St. Lawrence. Benefits charities of participating ministries.

Menu: Fried white fish, baked tilapia, grilled salmon, fried shrimp, crab cakes. Sides include French fries, homemade macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, tossed salad, green beans, corn on the cob and hush puppies. Also offered are grilled cheese or fish sandwiches, shrimp bisque and desserts. Dine in or take out.

Cost: Adults, $8 for fried fish, $9 for baked fish and $11 for grilled salmon; for children under 12, $4, $5 or $6 for those meals. Free macaroni and cheese meal for children under 4.

Activities: Raffle tickets sold at each dinner for prizes including a flat screen TV with the drawing held at the last fish fry.

Contact: 770-963-8992.

St. Marguerite d’Youville Church

85 Gloster Road, Lawrenceville

When: 5-8 p.m. on Friday, April 7 in Floyd Farabaugh Hall.

Hosts: Knights of Columbus Council 12905.

Menu: Generous portions of fried white fish, grilled salmon, grilled mahi-mahi, fried shrimp and a seafood sampler, with side items of French fries, coleslaw, hush puppies, iced tea and lemonade. Also offered are: seafood salad, New England clam chowder, baked potatoes, onion rings, macaroni and cheese and a meatless pasta dish with garlic bread. Home baked desserts available.

Cost: $6 to $13 for adults; $3 to $6 for children. Family meal deal is $25 per family for 2 adult meals and children (fried fish or meatless pasta). Children under 4 receive free macaroni and cheese meal. Dine in or take out.

Contact: 770-318-4705.

St. Michael the Archangel Church

490 Arnold Mill Road, Woodstock

When: 5-7 p.m. in the family center, on Friday, April 7.

Hosts: Knights of Columbus.

Menu: Fried and baked fish, changing weekly: week six is red grouper. Sides include French fries, baked potatoes, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, green beans, corn fritters, clam chowder or soup of the week, with lemonade, iced tea and coffee.

Cost: Adults $8 each, children 5 to 12 admitted for $5 each, and children 4 and younger eat for free. Families of four or more from the same household eat for $25.

Activities: The Columbiettes will provide dessert. A raffle drawing will be held at every fish fry.

Contact: Pete Klovanish at 949-632-9953.

St. Oliver Plunkett Church

3200 Brooks Drive, Snellville

When: 5-7:30 p.m. in the family center, on Friday, April 7.

Menu: Baked or fried tilapia made with a secret homemade batter, macaroni and cheese, French fries, clam chowder, coleslaw with homemade dressing, salad and cake. Beverages include coffee, lemonade, iced tea and water.

Cost: Adults $8 each, children under 12 are $4 each, with special family prices. Adult beverages are also available.

Contact: Parish office at 770-979-2500.

St. Stephen the Martyr Church

5373 Wydella Road, SW, Lilburn

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 7.

Hosts: Knights of Columbus.

Menu: Fish, shrimp or kids meals. All meals include French fries, applesauce, hush puppies, salad, drinks and a dessert buffet. Dine in or take out.

Cost: Fish for $9, shrimp for $11 and kids meals for $3.

Contact: www.ststephenthemartyr.info.

Transfiguration Church

1815 Blackwell Road, Marietta

When: 5:45-7:15 p.m. on Friday, April 7 in Bishop Hall.

Hosts: Knights of Columbus Council 10362. Proceeds support parish activities.

Menu: April 7 special is cilantro lime shrimp. Ongoing menu is baked fish or beer-battered fried fish with choice for adults of drink and two side items of French fries, vegetables, macaroni and cheese or coleslaw. Child’s plate for those 12 and under is choice of fish or macaroni and cheese or grilled cheese with drink and one side of French fries, vegetables or coleslaw. Desserts for 50 cents provided by Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary. Dine in or take out.

Cost: $8 for adults and $4 for child’s plate. Credit cards accepted.

Contact: 770-977-1442.