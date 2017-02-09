Lent Fish Frys start March 3 Published February 9, 2017

St. Andrew Church

675 Roswell Road, Roswell

When: 5:30-8 p.m. every Friday in Lent from March 3-April 7.

Hosts: Knights of Columbus Council 10632. Benefits all charities of the Knights.

Menu: Fried fish, baked fish, pizza, pasta, French fries, coleslaw, vegetables. Occasional specials include gumbo, jambalaya, fish tacos and Italian dishes. Dessert and beverages included. Dine in or take out.

Activities: Children’s craft table, family movies, Catholic trivia and 50/50 raffles.

Cost: $9 for adults, $6 for children 12 and under, limit of $28 per family regardless of size. Credit cards accepted.

Contact: 770-641-9720.

St. Joseph Church

87 Lacy St., Marietta

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. every Friday in Lent from March 3-April 7.

Hosts: Knights of Columbus Council 4599 and Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

Menu: Fried fish, baked fish and blackened fish, fish tacos, clam chowder, French fries, hush puppies, green beans and coleslaw, homemade macaroni and cheese, iced tea, lemonade, and a dessert table by SVdP.

Cost: $9 for adults and $5 for children 3 to 12. Children under 3 admitted free. Family maximum is $25 (2 adults and 3 or more children). For families with three or more teens, maximum is $35. Tickets available at door of Marist Hall.

Contact: 770-722-8780.

St. Michael the Archangel Church

490 Arnold Mill Road, Woodstock

When: 5-7 p.m. in the family center, every Friday in Lent from March 3-April 7.

Hosts: Knights of Columbus

Menu: Fried and baked fish, changing weekly: week one is swordfish; week two is pecan-crusted trout; week three, mahi-mahi; week four, tuna steaks; week five, salmon; and week six, red grouper.

Sides include French fries, baked potatoes, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, green beans, corn fritters, clam chowder or soup of the week, with lemonade, iced tea and coffee.

Cost: Adults $8 each, children 5 to 12 admitted for $5 each, and children 4 and younger eat for free. Families of four or more from the same household eat for $25. Activities: The Columbiettes will provide dessert. A raffle drawing will be held at every fish fry.

Contact: Pete Klovanish at 949-632-9953.

St. Oliver Plunkett Church

3200 Brooks Drive, Snellville

When: 5-7:30 p.m. in the family center, every Friday in Lent from March 3-April 7.

Menu: Baked or fried tilapia made with a secret homemade batter, macaroni and cheese, French fries, clam chowder, coleslaw with homemade dressing, salad and cake. Beverages include coffee, lemonade, iced tea and water.

Cost: Adults $8 each, children under 12 are $4 each, with special family prices. Adult beverages are also available.

Contact: Parish office at 770-979-2500.

St. Stephen the Martyr Church

5373 Wydella Road, SW, Lilburn

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. every Friday during Lent.

Menu: Fish, shrimp or kids meals. All meals include French fries, applesauce, hush puppies, salad, drinks and a dessert buffet. Dinner is eat-in or take-out.

Hosts: Knights of Columbus

Cost: Fish for $9, shrimp for $11 and kids meals for $3.

Contact: www.ststephenthemartyr.info.