At golden jubilee, St. Thomas the Apostle is ‘alive … energetic,’ diverse









This is the current site of St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Smyrna. According to the church history, Sunday Mass was celebrated in the cafeteria of Wills High School and a shopping center movie theater prior to a building committee approving the purchase of this property in December 1966. Photo By Michael Alexander

St. Thomas the Apostle Church

SMYRNA—From its start in a public high school cafeteria, the faithful at St. Thomas the Apostle Church have grown in number and diversity in its 50 years to one of the largest parishes in the archdiocese.

The Smyrna parish at first gathered to celebrate Mass in the cafeteria of the former Wills High School. Today its Sunday Masses begin at 6 a.m. with a Mass celebrated in Spanish and worship doesn’t end until teenagers fill the pews at the Life Teen Mass 11 hours later.

The website describes the parish as a “multicultural faith community and center of reconciliation.” Ministries of its parishioners are broad, from feeding the hungry on Hollowell Parkway to feeding the spiritual hunger of the faith with “The Catholic Cast” podcast.

Louise Reese, 88, is one of the original members and has worshipped at the parish since it began in 1966. Born into a Catholic family in rural Georgia, Reese came to Atlanta for nurses’ training. She attended St. Joseph’s Infirmary nursing school, a program started by the Sisters of Mercy. Before St. Thomas the Apostle began, she attended St. Joseph Church, Marietta, Cobb County’s first Catholic church.

St. Thomas the Apostle today is “more and more cosmopolitan,” said Reese, compared with its early days. She likes the variety of languages and ethnicities. “It gives you a sense of belonging to an international church.” Visiting friends have told her how the parish members seem to represent the Catholic Church from around the globe, she said.

Her early memories are of the founding pastor, Father Richard Morrow, prodding people to help support the new parish. One notable footnote was his trail-blazing invitation to women religious just after Vatican II to assist in new ways in parish leadership. Those years were focused on the community establishing a foundation and building traditions. The community began with about 300 families.

“It was all young families. Everyone was a stranger. Nobody could say we always did it this way,” she said.

She served as the director of religious education and on an early parish council, among other ministries. “It’s home to me.”

Justice ministries are well-rooted

The community began the 50th anniversary commemoration in 2015. The parish organized monthly gatherings to mark milestones with a particular focus on ministries, from toasting the priests who served there to its Jamaican mission trips and African Day. At the beginning of the jubilee year, an update of its 30-year-old worship space was completed. For the high point of the jubilee this past June, a concelebrated Mass was held at the 2,400-seat Mable House Amphitheater with Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory as principal celebrant.

Linda Blount found a welcoming community at St. Thomas the Apostle when a neighbor invited her to attend Mass there more than 10 years ago after she moved from Alabama to be closer to family members.

The spirit of the congregation encourages people to get involved, Blount said. The retired business consultant first joined a book club at the parish and has since gone on to be a leader in teaching adult faith formation classes and a classroom of fourth-graders. She leads a Thursday Bible study, drawing about two-dozen people each week. The group will soon begin examining the wisdom literature of the Old Testament.

“It’s one where you can get involved. It depends on what you want to do and depends on how you want to practice your faith because of the number of programs,” Blount said.

The ministry page has a menu of options to serve others and to study the faith, from serving in a homeless shelter and caring for military families to a support group for African parishioners and a film series called “Holy Hollywood.”

The outreach to the Missionaries of the Poor has been going on at St. Thomas the Apostle for 25 years. Since 1991, priests and groups of parishioners have traveled to Kingston, Jamaica, to serve the poor where the Missionaries of the Poor work, in addition to collecting large donations of food, toiletries and other goods for the congregation of Father Richard HoLung to use in its work.

The parish also has embraced the U.S. bishops’ Justice for Immigrants program and has tried to be forthright in engaging concerns about immigrants and in being vocal in supporting their cares and concerns. Among other ministries, they have an active JustFaith program and support with large numbers the Holy Week Pilgrimage for Immigrants.

The La Salette religious community for some 40 years has led the parish. The pastor is Father Brian Sheridan, who arrived in 2013. He is assisted by three other priests, two permanent deacons and lay staff. Speaking in 2013, he said the La Salette mission there is to serve with compassion and accompany the faith journey of the parish members. He said being the spiritual leader at a diverse parish requires treating every person fairly.

“The Holy Spirit is alive and energetic”

The Spanish-speaking community has grown tremendously, making up half the parish by 2012. Father Jaime Molina Juarez, of the Missionaries of the Nativity of Mary, has been leading Hispanic ministry at the parish since 1998 and initiated small evangelizing groups to reach further in the Hispanic community toward those baptized who may not have been coming to church. Immigrants from Africa are also making their home in the parish. More than 80 people at the parish were accepted into the church and received their sacraments at the Easter Vigil this year. The faith of new Catholics has added to the parish. It is one of the three largest in the archdiocese, with some 7,389 registered families.

Since 1966, that is about a 25-fold increase.

For Johanna Baldwin, the exposure to the different cultures has been revealing.

“I’ve made many great friends there—from many different cultures—and have come to realize how much richer in spirit a truly diverse parish is. I think the Holy Spirit is alive and energetic in the culture there. Not only am I a better person, but I’m probably more worldly as well,” Baldwin wrote in an email.

She has been attending the parish for some 20 years and is a member of the ministry that feeds the hungry weekly on Hollowell Parkway.

“I can honestly say I am a different person for worshiping at St. Thomas, no doubt,” she said.

Amber Lynch said she knew after one Mass there she had found a new church home. She later became an adult volunteer, leading small group discussions. The parish shaped her into a different Catholic, making her bolder in her faith, she said. Lynch is part of “The Catholic Cast,” a podcast ministry started by St. Thomas the Apostle parishioners to share their faith.

Said Lynch, “I really know and believe in God’s plan of goodness for me. This parish really helped me to learn this. I truly now understand what having a church family really means.”